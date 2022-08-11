“He must be upstairs…”

The singer Israel of the country duo with Rodolffo, lost his father during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview given to G1, the musician got emotional when commenting on his father’s death and vented about how the days have been more difficult after his death.

Israel said he was very close to his father throughout the coronavirus pandemic and that it weighed even more. “I spent a good part of the pandemic there with my family, they were wonderful days. But on a certain day, my father got this Covid along with my mother, and he complicated and passed away”, he said.

The musician also said that the resumption of shows has been difficult in his life, mainly because his father took care of the duo’s career at some points and left many teachings: “He must be up there very happy, very proud of us”, he explained. . The singer also stated that he feels that the period he spent close to his father before his death was a kind of farewell, since, in childhood, he could not spend so much time in the company of his father, who was also a singer.

“When we were children, he just traveled around, we didn’t get together much. We spent this period of the pandemic a lot together. We talked about everything, sang a lot, laughed a lot, we did everything together that we didn’t do as a child. . So I take it as a farewell, “he concluded.