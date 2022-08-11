Health Committee determines maximum alert against the disease in Brazil

The Monkeypox COE (Emergency Operations Center), which was created by the Ministry of Health to monitor the progress of monkey pox in Brazil, determined a maximum alert level for the disease. The classification is already in the National Contingency Plan for Monkeypox.

Emergency levels are ranging from I to III. The maximum level means when a threat of national relevance. This can culminate in a declaration of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance). According to the Ministry of Health, the alert is established only when there is “exceptional gravity”.

For the risk assessment, the Committee considers the following points: the transferability of the monkey poxworsening of confirmed cases, population vulnerability, availability of preventive measures —such as vaccines and antivirals — in addition to WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations.

Currently, in Brazil, more than 2,200 cases of monkeypox have been considered, according to the Ministry of Health. The State of São is the one with the most records of the disease, at 1,636, followed by Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Distrito Federal, Paraná and Goiás. Last week, the bulletin indicated 1,962 suspected cases, 38 probable cases and one death.