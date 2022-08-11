Horizon Forbidden West and FIFA 22 are cheaper this week | Games

Finally, the Steam platform, a reference when it comes to PC games, draws attention with names like Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Monster Hunter: World and Mortal Shell at great discounts. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
Horizon Forbidden West is featured in this week’s offers on PlayStation Store — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins
This is the last opportunity to secure some of the most outstanding games on Sony’s consoles at a more attractive price. In addition to the games already mentioned, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are also on sale. Check out the highlights below.
Demon’s Souls was one of the launch games for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and impresses with its visuals — Photo: Disclosure / PlayStation
- Horizon Forbidden West – BRL 197.93;
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – BRL 177.48;
- The Last of Us Part 2 – R$ 99.75;
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – R$ 137.25;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – R$ 149.70;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$ 111.96;
- Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake Pack – R$ 119.96;
- Demon’s Souls – R$ 199.44;
- God of War – R$ 74.75;
- Dark Souls 3 – R$ 62.49.
FIFA 22 is heavily discounted on Microsoft consoles in preparation for Electronic Arts’ next release. The most complete edition of Behaviour Interactive’s famous asymmetrical multiplayer Dead By Daylight is also among the offerings, as is Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and the recently released Frogun, which pays homage to 32-Bit console polygonal platformers. See the main promotions below.
Frogun appeals to nostalgia with polygonal graphics, taking inspiration from the 32-Bit era of video games.
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil – BRL 44.76;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 124.50;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – R$38.00;
- FIFA 22 – BRL 44.85;
- Dead By Daylight Ultimate Edition – R$98.34;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 23.50;
- Frogun – 43.96
- Middle-earth: Set of Shadows – R$ 52.35;
- Alan Wake Remastered – R$ 59.97;
- Need for Speed: Heat – R$47.80.
Winner of the Game of the Year award by The Game Awards in 2020, It Takes Two is at half price on Valve’s platform this week. In addition, the remaster of Ni no Kuni and Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition are also more attractively priced. See below for more exciting offers from Steam.
Ori and The Will of The Wisps is the sequel to Ori and The Blind Forest — Photo: Disclosure / Moon Studios
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – R$ 42.57;
- Monster Hunter World – R$ 34.99;
- Mortal Shell – BRL 22.79;
- It Takes Two – BRL 99.50;
- Ni no Kuni Remastered – BRL 25.99;
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition – BRL 33.04;
- Dying Light Definitive Edition – BRL 31.24;
- Back 4 Blood – R$ 139.99;
- Monster Hunter Rise – R$ 91.79;
- The Sims 4 – R$ 22.25.
