Hospital São Lucas will stop serving Unimed patients in Sergipe – Infonet

Hospital São Lucas – Rede D’Or São Luiz announced by means of a note, last Monday, 8, the suspension of calls for Unimed Sergipe customers, from the end of September. According to the hospital, delays and unjustified cuts in payment by Unimed were what led to the decision.

According to the hospital, the health plan has accumulated debt since November 2021, and despite attempts at conciliation mediated by the Public Ministry of the State of Sergipe (MPSE), the institution did not comply with what had been agreed.

“It is the first time that the hospital is forced to make such an energetic decision, but the permanence of the default would jeopardize the unit’s sustainability, as well as the quality of services provided to patients. The calls will remain until the end of September and, even after this period, the patients of Unimed Sergipe hospitalized will continue to be assisted”, says the note.

It is not the first time that the hospital has suspended the care of patients treated through the agreement. In June, there was this suspension, but soon another agreement was signed.

Unimed Sergié

In response, Unimed Sergipe stated that the termination of the contract took place unilaterally by São Lucas. According to her, the suspension of care was given through a notification dated July 24, during a Public Hearing at the State Public Ministry-MPE, where a conciliatory dialogue was sought.

According to the plan, the default referred to by the hospital concerns disallowances made due to price disagreements. “The agreement entered into, the value of which has been recognized since May, but postponed by the provider regarding the defined form of payment, was finally discussed and approved, in terms of the MPE Hearing, including the first installment has already been paid on the due date and in the defined molds”, he said.

According to Unimed, the amount that the hospital understands is due is actually a consequence of the adjustment of the processing of the accounts presented, since the volume of accounts and the disproportionate increase in their values, demanded the extinction of the practice of a kind of “consulting ” to the Hospital, entitled parallel audit, which was suppressed, adopting a procedure compatible with the contract;

Unimed regretted the attitude of São Lucas and stated that all its beneficiaries will continue to be fully assisted by the entire Accredited Network, including a Hospital with the same technical profile and complexity of services as São Lucas.

“In due course and within the legal deadlines, there will be communication about network updates and the inclusion of new services. Unimed Sergipe’s communication channels are available to our beneficiaries for questions, clarifications and guidance: SAC 0800 70400111”, he concludes.

By Luana Maria and Verlane Estacio