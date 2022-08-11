‘I made my false teeth with instructions on social media’: UK dentist crisis encourages dangerous practices

  Lynette Horsburgh
  From BBC News

Ian Simpson in downtown Blackpool
photo caption,

Ian Simpson says he plans to travel outside the UK for his treatment

Residents of a city in the UK where there is not even a single dentist from the British public health system (NHS) available to treat new patients tell how they became desperate and even resorted to creating home-made dentures following instructions on social media.

Ian Simpson, from Blackpool in North West England, says he has spent years trying to book an appointment for dental treatment, with no success.

A UK-wide BBC investigation could not find any clinics in the county of Lancashire that would accept new NHS patients.

Simpson says he has “given up” and that he avoids smiling.

