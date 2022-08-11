“I will speak with knowledge”; Neto does not stay on top of the wall and sets Palmeiras’ destiny in Libertadores da América

In search of its fourth championship in Libertadores, Palmeiras hosts this Wednesday (10), Atlético Mineiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the continental tournament. After looking for a heroic draw at Mineirão last Wednesday (3) where he was losing by 2 to 0 and managed to return to São Paulo with 2 to 2 in the bag, Palestra needs to win to reach the semifinals and wait for the winner between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes De La Plata, who will duel this Thursday (11), in Argentina. In case of a tie, Verdão will define its future in the tournament in the maximum penalties.

Who does not believe that Verdão will advance to the next stage is the former player Neto. During the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Wednesday (10), the presenter pointed out the reasons why Abel Ferreira’s team should not go far in the competition. According to the communicator, Palestra has not played well and Atlético’s midfield will undermine the offensive plays of the current two-time champion of America.

“Palmeiras does not pass today. And I will speak with knowledge. Palmeiras is a team that proposes the game, in the last games, the team does not come from good performances. It is having difficulty mainly in the midfield, where the strength of Atletico. I doubt it will. It will be much better for Atlético to play the second game here at Allianz Parque than at Mineirão. The Rooster will come much stronger”, fired Neto.

On the other hand, narrator Rogério de Assis defended Abel Ferreira’s team and believes that Palmeiras will be in the semifinals. The professional pointed out that not just any team is looking for a two-goal result like Palestra did at Mineirão last week. “A team that sought the result that will lead it to the classification. Searched for the result in Mineirão. For me, Palmeiras will pass. Atlético-MG had the big chance, opened 2 to 0, allowed the reaction. Palmeiras is better” said the narrator.