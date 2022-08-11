ID Buzz electric van will be shown at Rock In Rio

THE Buzz ID, Volkswagen’s new electric van, will be presented to Brazil in September, during Rock In Rio. The vehicle had already been announced in March and has now been confirmed at the music festival sponsored by Volkswagen. The event will take place between September 2 and 11, at Parque dos Atletas, Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The launch of ID Buzz at Rock In Rio is a strategy to bring electric cars closer to the Brazilian public, especially those launched by Volkswagen. In addition to the electric van, the German manufacturer also plans to launch the ID 4 electric SUV and the ID 3 hatch.

VW’s ID family is made up of electric vehicles that can generate a maximum power of 299hp and a range of up to 550 kilometers. All models are already sold in European countries. In Brazil, the vehicles still do not have a sales forecast.

This line is part of Volkswagen’s decarbonization strategy, which aims to neutralize CO² emissions by 2050 with electric models.

The Buzz ID

The vehicle has already been launched in Europe, with manufacture in the city of Hannover, Germany. With a price of 65 thousand euros in the entry version, the electric Kombi has a 204hp engine and a range of 421 kilometers. There is also the cargo version, available from 54,430 euros.

First generation Kombi and the electric Kombi side by side

Despite the references, the project is not committed to being a faithful reinterpretation of the Kombi. But, according to Jozef Kaba, Head of Design at Volkswagen, both projects come together in a strong compromise between form and function. The dimensions of the van are 4.71m long, 1.98m wide, 1.93m high and 2.98m wheelbase. The silhouette of the ID. Buzz is very aerodynamic, with a coefficient of around 0.29.

The horizontal headlights are connected by a light strip, with a large Volkswagen logo in the center. The large glass cover, with very thin columns, is a distinctive feature these days and should provide unparalleled visibility. The wheels are 18 inches. The rear has a spoiler and shark fin antenna, which add sportiness. The lanterns are very thin and are also interconnected.

Electric van provides a lot of comfort clean interior look

INSIDE The interior look is clean, with most commands coming from the 10- or 12-inch center screen. The instrument panel is digital. The gear lever is next to the steering wheel. The finish mixes a simulation of wood and brightly colored components on the dashboard and doors. In the sustainable “footprint” in which electric vehicles are inserted, Volkswagen guarantees that the model uses a high percentage of recycled materials, in addition to not making use of leather in the interior.

The passenger version seats five people, but it is possible to increase this capacity to six by opting for the full front seat. In the cargo version, this logic is reversed, with a full seat for three occupants as standard, and two independent seats as an option.

The trunk has a volume of 1,221 liters, but with the seat folded down, it rises to 2,205 liters.

The rear doors are sliding, electrically operated. The trunk lid also offers electric opening. In the passenger version, the split rear seat offers both seat and backrest adjustments. The trunk has a volume of 1,221 liters, but with the seat folded down, the capacity rises to 2,205 liters. According to Volkswagen, configurations with six and seven seats, in addition to a longer wheelbase, will come in the medium term.

Already in the ID. Buzz Cargo just the right door has an opening, also sliding. The cargo version, which has a fixed partition separating the passenger compartment from the rear compartment, can carry two standard-sized pallets. The rear volume is 3,900 liters, with a load capacity of 650 kilograms.

ELECTRICAL The model features an electric motor with 204hp of power and 31.6kgfm of torque, with rear-wheel drive. The battery is 77kWh, but the brand did not inform the vehicle’s autonomy (some technical information was saved for the commercial launch of the model). On a direct current (DC) fast charging station, the battery level rises from 5% to 80% in about 30 minutes. The ID Buzz is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric modular platform.

ALMOST AUTONOMOUS The model also brings advanced technology to be used in autonomous mode, such as the local alert system “Car2X”, which uses signals from other vehicles and the transport infrastructure to detect obstacles in real time. Another highlight will be the “Travel Assist with Swarm data”, which will allow partially autonomous driving, including changing lanes. The ID Buzz will also bring a memory function for autonomous parking in a previously saved environment.