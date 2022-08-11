In 2022, accumulated US inflation already exceeds that of Brazil

From January to July, the US rate was 5.31% compared to 4.77% of the rate recorded so far in Brazil.

Inflation in the United States has already surpassed the price index in Brazil in 2022. The US CPI (consumer price index) accumulates a high of 5.31% from January to July. The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) in Brazil reached 4.77% in the same period.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the US data this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022). Here is the full report (320 KB).

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) showed on Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) that Brazil had the biggest monthly price drop in history in July. As a result, the rate accumulated in the year went from 5.49% in June to 4.77% in July. In the same time period, US inflation was stable at 5.31%. There was no change in the price index in July.

In 12 months, US inflation slowed from 9.1%, which was the highest level in 40 years, to 8.5%. This percentage is lower than the price index in Brazil. There was a rise of 10.07% in the 1-year period up to July. It is a different situation from the one registered since the beginning of the year, in which the North American inflation exceeds the Brazilian one.

Even losing strength, the US CPI is closer to the Brazilian price index. The gap was 2.79 percentage points in June. It dropped to 1.57 percentage points in July.