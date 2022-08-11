In agreement with Cruzeiro, Lincoln arrives in BH to sign a contract: “In search of happiness” | cruise

Cruzeiro will announce, in the coming days, the hiring of another reinforcement. Striker Lincoln, 21, landed on Wednesday night in Belo Horizonte. In the capital of Minas Gerais, he will undergo medical examinations and will be confirmed in Raposa. He is on loan from Japan’s Vissel Kobe until the end of 2023.
The Japanese club, which is fighting relegation, has already announced the striker’s departure. Lincoln arrived at the end of the night at Confins International Airport, in Greater BH. Cruzeiro employees received the striker.
Cruzeiro will share with the Japanese club the payment of the striker’s salaries. Lincoln was convinced to come to Raposa after presenting a medium to long-term project.
Delay in getting the visa, injury and little time on the field: Lincoln did not shine in 2021 for Vissel Kobe – Photo: J.League
The player’s desire to play for Cruzeiro weighed heavily, as there were other competitors in the negotiations. To the official profile of Vissel Kobe, the player said goodbye.
– Today I leave for Brazil in search of my happiness and my dreams. From now on, I will have my family by my side and I will do my best in my best condition. We are rooting from afar that Vissel Kobe can get out of this situation. My sincere thanks go out to all Vissel Kobe fans.
Forward Lincoln says goodbye to Vissel Kobe – Photo: Disclosure / Vissel Kobe
“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”
The striker, revealed by Flamengo, is looking for more minutes on the field. This year, he played 13 games and scored three goals. However, in the last two months, he only played once for Vissel Kobe. He has been training normally in the team that is in 17th place in the Japanese Championship.
>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
Currently, Cruzeiro has the following options for the offensive sector: Edu, Rodolfo, Luvannor and Bruno Rodrigues. Jajá, Rafa Silva and Stênio recover from injury while Waguininho is out of Paulo Pezzolano’s plans
Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv
5 Star Partner – Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity