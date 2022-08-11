In the first poll after debate, Haddad appears in the lead and with an advantage of 20 points

The former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) has 34% of the voting intentions and is the favorite, with a 20-point advantage, to occupy the position of governor of the state in these elections. The data are from the new Quaest survey released this Thursday 11th. The survey is the first after the debate held last Sunday at band.

According to this Thursday’s poll, former Bolsonarista minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and current governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) have the exact same performance: 14% of voting intentions.

There are still 2% mentions of Elvis Cezar (PDT) in the survey and several other candidates with 1%. This is the case of Vinicius Poit (Novo), Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Altino Junior (PSTU) and Edson Dorta (PCO).

It is worth mentioning that it is not possible to make a comparison between the current survey and the last survey by the institute due to the significant changes in the list of candidates. At that time, there were also the names of Márcio França (PSB), who will run for the Senate, Abraham Weintraub (PMB), who gave up to seek a seat in the Chamber, and Felício Ramuth (PSD), who became part of Tarcísio’s ticket. as vice-candidate.

This Thursday’s results also indicate that in the spontaneous survey, Haddad and Tarcísio appear technically tied, with 7% for the former minister and 6% for the former mayor. In this scenario, 80% are undecided.

Haddad still appears as the victor in all the second round scenarios in which his name is monitored. He would beat Tarcísio by 44% to 31% and surpass Garcia by 41% to 32%. The Bolsonarista and the Toucan, when facing each other, are technically tied, with 29% for the current governor and 26% for the former minister.

To arrive at the results, the survey interviewed 2,000 voters in São Paulo between the 5th and 8th of August. The margin of error in Thursday’s poll is 2.4 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The research was contracted by the investment consultancy Genial and has the registration SP-02135/2022 at the Superior Electoral Court.

federal Senate

The Quaest survey also verified the voting intentions for the Senate. Former governor Márcio França (PSB) appears in the lead with 29% of voting intentions. In second place, the former Bolsonaro minister Marcos Pontes (PL), with 12%. State deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB) appears with 10%.