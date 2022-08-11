In the last bulletin of Smallpox of Monkeys in Minas, Patrocínio appears with 1 suspicious case

Photo: Freepik/Image Bank

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) released on Monday afternoon, 08/09, the updated data on Smallpox of Monkeys in Minas Gerais.

The state of Minas Gerais recorded 102 cases of Smallpox of Monkeys confirmed by laboratory tests by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed).

In this update released by SES, the city of Patrocínio appears with 1 suspicious case. Other cities in the region such as Carmo do Paranaíba, Ibiá, Presidente Olegário, Patos de Minas, Uberaba and Uberlândia.

Of these 7 cities, the only municipality with a positive case is Uberlândia, which has 1 case and 5 discarded and 9 suspects totaling 15 notifications.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, another 195 cases were discarded, 355 are suspected and 4 cases were classified as probable.

A confirmed case of monkeypox that was being followed up in hospital for monitoring of other serious clinical conditions died on 07/28. This is a 41-year-old male patient, resident in Belo Horizonte and born in Pará de Minas.

SES-MG reports that, so far, the other confirmed cases are all male, aged between 21 and 55 years, in good clinical condition.

In all situations, the contacts are being monitored by the Municipal Secretariats. So far, only the municipality of Belo Horizonte has community transmission.

SES-MG also informs that the municipality of Betim has so far registered a confirmed case of Smallpox of the Monkeys. After review, the health unit notifying a second case changed the municipality of residence to Contagem.

The Secretariat highlights that the data related to Monkeypox notifications are extracted from the Ministry of Health’s Redcap system and are dynamic and subject to revisions.

Epidemiological situation in Minas Gerais by municipality of residence

Municipality of residence Confirmed discarded Likely Suspect Notifications Almenara 0 1 0 1 two andradas 0 0 0 4 4 Barbacena 0 0 0 1 1 Belo Horizonte 75** 83* 4 137* 299 betim 1 7 0 19 27 good order 1 0 0 1 two Brumadinho 0 1 0 0 1 caeté 0 0 0 two two country 0 0 0 1 1 lamps 0 0 0 1 1 little chapel 0 1 0 0 1 Carangola 0 0 0 1* 1 caratinga 0 1 0 1 two Carlos Chagas 0 0 0 two two Carmo do Paranaíba 0 0 0 1 1 cataguases 1 1 0 0 two Counselor Lafaiete 0 1 0 0 1 Score 5 8 0 15 28 Colonel Fabriciano 0 two 0 1 3 Chrysolite 0 0 0 1 1 Crucilândia 0 0 0 1 1 curve 0 1 0 two 3 Divinópolis 0 0 0 two two emeralds 0 0 0 1 1 extreme 0 0 0 1 1 fruity 0 0 0 1 1 Valadares Governor two 3 0 3 8 Guaranesia 0 0 0 1 1 Guaxupé 0 1 0 1 two ibiá 0 0 0 1 1 Ibirite 0 0 0 5 5 creek 0 1 0 0 1 Inimmutaba 0 1 0 0 1 ipanema 0 1 0 1 two ipatinga 0 1 0 0 1 Itabira 0 two 0 4 6 itabirito 0 0 0 two two Itaguara 0 1 0 0 1 itajubá 0 1 0 1 two Itaobim 0 1 0 0 1 Itaúna 0 1 0 0 1 Itueta 0 two 0 0 two Ituiutaba 0 two 0 0 two Janaúba 1 0 0 0 1 João Monlevade 0 1 0 1 two João Pinheiro 0 0 0 1 1 Juiz de Fora two 1 0 6 9 Silver Lagoon 0 0 0 3 3 Santa Lagoon 0 0 0 1 1 Lima Duarte 0 0 0 1 1 Otter 0 0 0 1 1 manhuaçu 0 two 0 1 3 Mariana 1 4 0 two 7 Mario Campos 0 0 0 1 1 Mirabella 0 0 0 two two Monte Belo 0 0 0 1 1 Montes Claros 0 1 0 12 13 muriaé 0 0 0 1 1 curassow 0 1 0 0 1 muzambinho 0 0 0 1 1 New lime 0 two 0 8 10 Nova Serrana 0 0 0 two two Black gold 0 two 0 0 two Palm 0 6 0 0 6 parrots 0 1** 0 0 1 paracatu 0 0 0 1 1 Pará de Minas 0 1 0 1 two paraopeba 0 0 0 1 1 steps 0 0 0 1 1 Patis 0 0 0 1 1 Mine Ducks 0 0 0 5 5 Sponsorship 0 0 0 1 1 Pedro Leopold 0 3 0 1 4 Poços de Caldas 1 two 0 two 5 Pompey 0 0 0 two two new bridge 0 0 0 1 1 chic stitch 0 0 0 1 1 little gate 0 1 0 0 1 Happy landing 1 4 0 7 12 President Olegário 0 0 0 1 1 Prudente de Morais 0 1 0 0 1 Raul Soares 0 1 0 0 1 stream of snow two 8 0 15 25 Sabará 1 1 0 6 8 salt flats 0 0 0 1 1 Santa Barbara 0 1 0 0 1 Santa Luzia 4 1 0 8 13 Santana do Paraíso 0 0 0 1 1 Santa Rita do Sapucai 0 0 0 two two San Antonio do Monte 0 0 0 1 1 Sao Joao da Ponte 0 0 0 1 1 Sao Jose da Lapa 0 0 0 5 5 Sao Sebastiao do Paraíso 0 two 0 0 two Serranopolis de Minas 0 1 0 0 1 Seven lagoons two 6 0 7 15 Teófilo Otoni 1 0 0 0 1 straps 0 0 0 1 1 three hearts 0 1 0 two 3 Uba 0 1 0 1 two uberaba 0 two 0 3 5 uberlândia 1 5 0 9 15 Mines Union 0 1 0 0 1 varginha 0 two 0 1 3 Vespasian 0 two 0 3 5 Viçosa 0 two 0 0 two Viscount of Rio Branco 0 0 0 1 1 Total 102 195 4 355 656

Source: Redcap.