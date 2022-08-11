Influencer who celebrated Flamengo’s goal with Pedro jokes about tapas and says: “Pé hot” | football

THE ge center interviewed this Wednesday the influencer Negrete, who appears alongside striker Pedro in the celebration of Flamengo’s goal against Corinthians, this Tuesday, at Maracanã, for Libertadores.

– For me it was something inexplicable, I’m even speechless. I have no words to describe what I felt, that night I couldn’t even sleep – said Negrete.

In the celebration, however, the influencer received unexpected “cuddles”: slaps from Flamengo players, including Gabigol.

– I wanted to celebrate, when I went to see it, I didn’t know where the slap came from, I looked back and another one came (laughs). Want to celebrate with me? Just hug me, no need to hit! My first time stepping into Maraca, hot foot, Thank God! – She completed.

Flamengo beat Corinthians again and qualified for the Libertadores semi-final. The player Pedro scored the winning goal and became the top scorer of the competition. Coach Dorival Jr. saw the more mature team and praised Léo Pereira’s pass, which started the goal play.

Since arriving at Flamengo, Filipe Luís had accumulated two defeats on the day he was born. With the victory against Corinthians, the player managed to get rid of the “birthday curse”.

Corinthians lost to Flamengo at Maracanã and was eliminated from Libertadores. The São Paulo club fought, but it was not enough for a reaction in search of the vacancy. Coach Vitor Pereira defended the squad after the defeat and praised the team’s attitude: “our work is competent.” The player Willian is leaving Timão. Family, low income and injuries are the main reasons for the end of the cycle in the São Paulo team.

Bocca and Carol, the voices of the crowd, commented on the game that is worth qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Does the Rooster enter as an “underdog” in the game? Will Palmeiras show the strength of the squad and the home factor?

