Iniesta says goodbye to striker Lincoln, Cruzeiro reinforcement

One of the greatest idols in the history of Barcelona and Spanish football, midfielder Iniesta said goodbye and wished good luck to striker Lincoln, who is joining Cruzeiro. Both were club mates at Japan’s Vissel Kobe.

“Best of luck, friend,” said Iniesta, who posted a photo next to the Brazilian player.

Lincoln said, “Thanks for everything, magician! It was an honor.”

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in the 2018 season. Since then, he has made 126 appearances for the Japanese club, collaborating with 26 goals and 24 assists.

photo: reproduction Iniesta’s post on social media

Lincoln will be loaned to Cruzeiro by December 2023. The celestial club will have the option of returning the 21-year-old athlete at the end of this season if his performance is not satisfactory.

Lincoln’s career

Lincoln emerged as a promise from the base categories of the Flamengo. In 2017, the striker was integrated into the professional cast of the Rio team, but he was unable to establish himself in the team. He alternated between highs and lows until he was sold by Rubro-Negro to Vissel Kobe for around R$15.6 million, in January last year.

Still at Flamengo, the youngster was marked by a missed goal in the final minutes of the decisive match against Liverpool, from England, in the 2021 Club World Cup final, won by the English club.

Hired with great expectations, Lincoln also did not stand out on the Japanese team. In all, the striker played 31 matches and scored four times. His last game was on June 1, when Vissel Kobe beat Kataller Toyama 3-2 for the Emperor’s Cup.

In his entire professional career, Lincoln took the field 94 times and scored 12 goals, according to the website OGol.