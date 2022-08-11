Inmet warns of a 5°C drop in temperature; rains continue until friday

posted on 08/11/2022 06:00



Brasília had been without rain for 94 days. Precipitation should continue until tomorrow. A refreshment in the midst of drought – (credit: Minervino Junior/CB/DA Press)

After 94 days of drought, Brasilienses felt a small relief yesterday. The Federal District had a day with rain in isolated points of Planaltina, Recanto das Emas, Plano Piloto and Octogonal. Due to a cold front, the temperature will drop 5°C, which led the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) to issue a danger alert.

For today, the forecast is for the minimum to drop to 11°C. Tomorrow it can reach 10 degrees. Yesterday, the low recorded was 17°C. The maximum for the next few days will be between 27°C and 28°C. According to Inmet, this abrupt change in temperature can cause thermal shock in the body and trigger allergic attacks. The institute points out that the rain appeared earlier this time of year. In 2021, the first rainfall of August was on the 31st.

Used to the drought in Brasília, Giovane de Souza Martins, 58, celebrated the beginning of the rains. “I’m not a big fan of the heat. Usually the rain also brings cold, so I can work more comfortably. In the last few days it was very hot, terrible”, says the civil firefighter.

*Intern under the supervision of Guilherme Marinho