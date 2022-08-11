Intact aircraft mysteriously emerges from a quarry in Indonesia

There is speculation about the origin of the plane, one of which is the unfinished project for a restaurant; in Bali, exhibitions like this are common

Limestone quarry near Raya Nusa Dua Selatan highway, turned tourist attraction in Indonesia



An aircraft located in the middle of a quarry in Bali, in Iceland, has become a tourist spot in the country. For years, the Boeing 737, which is largely intact, has been abandoned in the region, but only now have people seemed to notice its presence and are turning the place into a must-visit route. Located in the limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan highway, on the outskirts of Pandawa beach, there are doubts about how the plane got there. Some say that an ambitious businessman with the intention of setting up a restaurant in the region took the aircraft there. He would have dismantled the plane and reassembled it. However, according to the newspaper daily mail, the businessman would have run out of money to finish the project and left it unfinished. To visit the abandoned plane, the curious have the help of a guide, because the place is difficult to access. Projects like this, involving derelict aircraft, are nothing new in the region. The island has other exhibits. One of them is next to the famous Dunkin Donuts restaurant. Another was placed in late 2021 on top of a cliff on Nyang-Nyang Beach. That was an investment by Felix Demin, a Russian businessman and Balinese resident who hopes the attraction will help revive the region’s tourism industry, which was hit hard when Indonesia’s borders were in the midst of the Covid pandemic. It took a week to transport the parts from the plane to the cliff, but everything was done following the necessary access permissions. For Demin, his project offers hope for a tourism revival in Bali, however, some social media users expressed concern that it would spoil the seaside view.

