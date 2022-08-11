IRBR3 jumps 8.9% and leads Ibovespa highs; MGLU3, VIIA3 and AMER3 rise strong – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) advanced well this Wednesday (10), surpassing the level of 110 thousand points. With the appreciation of 1.46% today, at 110,235.76 points, the index spiked its seventh consecutive trading session higher.

Support came mainly from banks, with attention focused on the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3). The state-owned stock closed with gains of 0.86%, with the market getting ready to receive the results of the second quarter.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and OK (VALE3) They fell. Iron ore retreated once again in the international market, while the advance in oil prices did not help the oil company to rise.

The positive highlight of the Ibovespa was the IRB Brazil (IRBR3), which soared 8.93%, in a correction move.

Pan Bank (BPAN4) jumped 8.15% after closing the previous trading session down 5.63%.

E-commerce retailers also had a positive session, even with poor retail sales data. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas SA (AMER3) rose 6.82%, 6.09% and 7.64%, respectively.

the action of Copel (CPLE6) led the index’s losses on Wednesday, falling 1.92%. The company reported a net loss of R$ 522.37 million in the second quarter, reversing the profit of R$ 1 billion in the same period last year.

