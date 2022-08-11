Is it still possible to take advantage of the ‘fat dividends’? Run! It’s only until tomorrow – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) is very famous for its dividends. And, once again, the state-owned company returned to the spotlight by announcing dividends of R$ 6.73 per share.

However, only those who have the oil company’s shares in their portfolios until tomorrow, August 11, will be entitled to this amount. As of the 12th, the paper will be traded as “ex-dividends”.

According to consensus of Reuters, eight investment brokers recommend the purchase of shares, the average target price is R$ 39.06. Another 3 brokers indicate to keep the papers.

Petrobras dividends

From 2022 to the end of July, Petrobras’ common shares, PETR3, delivered dividend yield of 21.69%, while the preferred ones, PETR4, had a return of 23.40%, according to a survey by the Economics/TC.

In a year up to July, these values ​​were, respectively, 43.61% and 42.28%.

The state-owned company announced, on July 28, that it will distribute BRL 87.8 billion in earnings, an amount considerably higher than expectations gives Activate Investments.

The first installment, in the amount of BRL 3.366002 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on August 31, 2022. The second, of BRL 3.366001 per share, will be paid on September 20, 2022 .

The last dividend paid by PETR3 and PETR4 was a dividend of R$1.857750 per asset on July 20 of this year.

