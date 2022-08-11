Is lack of sex bad for your health? Know how long abstinence can be harmful

go years without having sexual relations bring health risks? According to the psychiatrist Carmita Abdocoordinator of the sexuality studies program at USPinvoluntary abstinence is indeed bad for health and can cause anguish, malaise and discomfort.

“It is a matter of personal and free will. Those who don’t want to have sex for a certain period, if they’re not in pain, don’t have to worry. The problem is when you want to do it, however, for numerous reasons, such as lack of opportunity, a suitable place or a partner, you don’t do it and feel the need to do so. This causes a feeling of emptiness, an uncontrolled desire, leading to negative outcomes”, explains the psychiatrist to the reporter. Eduardo F. Filho, from Globo.

Negative outcomes can provoke an anxiety crisis created by unsatisfied desire, which can progress to depression of the immune system and later of the central nervous system.

“There are several questions that go through this person’s head, who ends up having their health condition worsened and contributing to a longer period without sexual intercourse. She starts to wonder if she’s pretty enough or why no one is interested in her enough to not want to go to bed. There are other consequences as well, such as rejecting sexual contacts, for not having been successful in previous activities and wanting to avoid further embarrassment. It’s a snowball, which gets bigger and bigger until it explodes in anxiety, depression, immune vulnerability and physical illnesses”, describes the professor.

time is variable

According to Carmita Abdo, the maximum interval time until this absence harms health is variable. A person who has sex at least three times a week begins to feel the first signs of distress after about 30 days without sex. On the other hand, for those who have relationships spaced 15 to 20 days apart, having a hiatus of three to four months is not something to worry about.

Sexual frequency varies according to age, depends on several factors, such as lifestyle, health and libido, and tends to decrease over the years, according to a study by the Kinsey Institute for Research on Sex, Gender and Reproduction, in the United States. .

“It is normal to have this drop in the number of sexual activities over the years due to the increase in responsibility. Adults have a job, children, a household budget, among other situations that end up taking sex out of the forefront”, concludes the psychiatrist.

With information from the Globe