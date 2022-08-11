Is PicPay really offering BRL 200 via WhatsApp?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Federal Police (PF) released an alert about the old PicPay scam that is being used again. Criminals contact victims via WhatsApp and promise to pay R$200 for Pix in celebration of the supposed anniversary of the platform.

Scammers posing as PicPay employees send a link to victims. According to PF, this is the message:

“Participate and Win! In celebration of our Anniversary, we prepared something different, and you win the gift! We prepared a very fun Quiz, get to the end of the Quiz and receive a Pix of R$ 200 reais! 98,971 People participating now ? 37,035 People Received R$200 on Pix 5 minutes ago”.

By clicking on the link, the victim who filled in the information in the indicated bar automatically installs a spy malware capable of controlling different areas of the cell phone, such as the camera, keyboard and microphone. Furthermore, scammers also access the personal and financial data of the individual.

Because of this, criminals can try to open accounts in virtual and physical banks, and because of this, access credit cards, overdraft, online purchases, in the victim’s name.

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

The PF warns that criminals can even block the cell phone and install an application that is responsible for charging a sum of money for the smartphone to be unlocked.

The scam has a flashy message with a design very similar to PicPay, but when opening the link it is already noticeable that it has a strange domain. In addition, a quiz and the request for the victim to forward the link to other contacts identify the chances of being a criminal action.

Fall in the coup, now what?

If you were one of the victims of this scam, gather all the existing evidence, such as screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, call history, audio, among others. With everything gathered, head to a civil police station to file a report.

