Isadora dresses up as Elisa to make Matias confess to a crime in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“The Elisa he sees doesn’t talk to him. But you will remember everything that happened on that damn day, inducing your father to speak the truth in front of your mother and the police chief”, will plan Davi.

Confident of Davi’s innocence, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) will decide to help Isadora. Davi will explain details of the plan which, of course, will rely on magic tricks.

“My plan is to use mirrors, glass and reflectors to produce an optical illusion known as ‘Pepper’s Ghost’”, says Davi.

To give even more credibility, Isadora will wear Elisa’s clothes and get emotional when picking up her sister’s pieces.

“Elisa… My dear sister. I miss you. Allow me to impersonate you? Just for today. It’s to save our dear David…”, Isadora will be moved, with her sister’s dress in her hands.

Taking advantage of Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) going to the hospital, Heloísa will trick Matias and take him to the cinema. Violeta (Malu Galli) will also be taken by Augusta (Olívia Araújo) and the police will be called to the scene. Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will also be nearby, but he won’t be able to get into the cinema.

With everyone gathered and Isadora dressed as Elisa, the image will be projected as if it were a ghost.

“Daddy”, Isadora will say, surprising Matias and Violeta.

11 Aug Thursday David proposes that Isadora pretend to be Elisa in front of Matias. Úrsula proposes to keep Mercedes' baby. Eugênio confronts Joaquim and Úrsula about new weaving frauds. Constantino and Mariana set up for Santa. Violeta argues with Ursula. Mariana finds a lottery ticket. Lavinia offers to help Julinha to separate Santa from Geraldo. Lorenzo concludes that Leticia still loves Bento. Davi and Isadora put their plan into action and join Matias, Violeta and Salvador.

