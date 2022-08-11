Isadora Pompeo is criticized for relating health problems to the lack of God and retorts: “I’m not perfect”

The singer vented on the program Encontro com Patrícia Poeta this Wednesday (10) about the breakup with the player Thiago Maia

Singer and influencer of the gospel genre, Isadora Pompeo, had her breakup with the Flamengo player Thiago Maia – whom she was married to for almost three months – as a subject on the show Meeting with Patricia Poet generating controversy among the internet users who followed.

Isadora says that the end of her marriage with the player was due to unpleasant situations, such as jealousy and humiliating situations, accusations that were refuted and denied by her ex-husband. Thiago, however, sued her for slander and defamationtaking the unresolved case to the courts.

She vented, and opened up about her life: “I always try to lead a transparent life, I’m not perfect. The most important thing I do with my life is to show that human beings are flawed, they make wrong decisions. I go through these processes, the difference is what God does in my life through this”said the artist.

isadora still complete: “I could go through this and let it all kill me, end my life, I could live a depression and go through suicide, but the difference is that I have a God, who works inside me with a truth so great that he doesn’t make me believe the lies the devil tells about me”said.