Isadora Pompeo links depression to ‘lack of God’ and journalist corrects

08/10/2022 11:15

Isadora Pompeo received a barrage of criticism this Wednesday morning (10/08), when she revealed that she didn’t just give in to depression and committed suicide because of God’s action.

The gospel singer opened the game and commented on the criticism she received after the end of her two-month marriage with football player Thiago Maia at TV Globo’s Encontro. At the time of the divorce, she shared on social media that the reason for the separation was the fact that she had an abusive ex-husband.

“I could go through this and let it all kill me, end my life, I could live a depression and go through suicide, but the difference is that I have a God, who works inside me with such a great truth. that he doesn’t make me believe the lies the devil tells me,” he began.

“The devil declares that I’m a loser, I won’t make it anymore, it’s no use getting out of bed, no one else will accept you, social media is not a place for you, while God says: ‘no, you loved, you darling, I forgive you, my truth is under you, see, sin no more,'” he added.

On the way back from the attraction’s break, journalist Michelle Loreto returned to the subject of depression and corrected the artist’s statements. “Isadora, you were talking about depression, right? You spoke from the point of view of religion. As I talk a lot about health here, I wanted to give a service to the staff”, said the presenter of the extinct Welfareexplaining what the disease is.

“Depression is a biological problem triggered by some environmental factor. Depression is considered a disease by the World Health Organization. So, if you are going through a moment of depression or think you are depressed, you have to look for a professional to help you “, he highlighted.

“In the health units, you can talk to your doctor, gynecologist, general practitioner, or look for a psychiatrist. In most health units they have a therapy program, with psychologists. There is a long line, but it is worth it for you to have these two balances. I can speak not only as a health journalist, but as a psychology student because I’m doing psychology. Your mental health is extremely important to your overall health. See a doctor, if you need medication, that’s fine.” Michelle Loreto

Pompeo took advantage of Michelle’s ear tug and reinforced that he also had professional help. “I also looked for a professional, it wasn’t at the expense of religion (…) it’s a combo, we are body, soul and spirit”, he explained.

On social media, Isadora Pompeo became a topic on social media and was criticized by viewers of Patrcia de Poeta’s program, who saw the comment as a disservice to mental health. Check out the repercussions on Twitter below:

My god this Isadora Pompeo saying that he cured depression with God, look at my face, he may have even helped BUT DON’T BE IRRESPONSIBLE TO SAY THAT’S IT!! The business is already given as freshness, the mother comes on national network saying this %u2014 .. (@alinnepq_) August 10, 2022

isadora pompeo relating depression to the lack of god seriously this being just talks shit #Date %u2014 jellyfish %uD83D%uDC1E (@maytuitaa) August 10, 2022

Isadora Pompeo talking on television that she went into depression and didn’t commit suicide because she has God inside her%u2026I know she must have said it differently but that just reinforces the idea that depression/suicide lacks God

and not ! %u2014 ceclia (@ceciliaasaad) August 10, 2022

I can’t believe that Globo took Isadora Pompeo to the meeting and on top of that to relate depression to the lack of God lol %u2014 letcia (@leticiaapeixoto) August 10, 2022

This Isadora Pompeo is a disservice, they shouldn’t give space in the media to these religious fanatics. Propagating this idea that depression lacks God only makes life even more difficult for those who have to live with this disease, enough judgment is enough! %u2014 Suellem (@suellemsob) August 10, 2022

I am a Christian but I think that Isadora Pompeo relating depression to a lack of God made no sense. #Date %u2014 Gu Cruz (@Gustavo12647554) August 10, 2022

This isadora pompeo is such a big disservice, but so big. the woman opened her mouth and only talked shit at the meeting, seriously, nothing she said there was useful %u2014 jessyca (@cmilasunn) August 10, 2022