‘It hurts the soul more than the body’

Juliano Cazarré has already answered questions about Alcides’ castration, in “Pantanal”, since the first press conference of the soap opera, even before the plot premiered. Cazarré also deals with the public’s curiosity and unusual requests for the actor to avoid, as if he had some power over the script, a tragic scene motivated by the revenge of Tenório (Murilo Benício). However, the classic scene was finally recorded, being part in Mato Grosso do Sul and the continuation in Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro. And it will have significant differences in what you see on screen when compared to the 1990 version.

— I think this absurd repercussion is funny and how untrue details about what the scene would be like have been out for some time. People ask me things about Alcides, or about what’s going to happen in the soap opera, which don’t even exist, or they ask me things as if some decision depended on me and I wasn’t there just to execute (laughs). The castration scene of this version of ours is perhaps less graphic, so to speak, but perhaps it has a greater psychological terror – analyzes the actor.

In the first version, Alcides was played by Ângelo Antônio. The character was tied up and had his sexual organ cut with a machete by Tenório (played by Antônio Petrin). Now, the villain must use the same melee weapon against the pawn, but the sequence will be shown through the vision of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), leaving some parts of mutilation implied.

— Last Saturday, the 6th, I recorded a later scene until eight in the evening, in which Alcides is very devastated by what happened. It will completely change the character. There is a wound in his soul, much bigger than any part of his body,” says Cazarré.