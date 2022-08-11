“It’s information, not guesswork”; Mano carves the name of Vitor Pereira’s substitute at Corinthians for 2023

Corinthians is vice-leader of the Brazilian championship with 39 points, six less than the leader palm trees with whom he has a direct confrontation scheduled for next Saturday (13), at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena. In addition to BrazilianTimão continues to be disputed at Brazil’s Cup which will be decided next Wednesday (17), at 21:30. However, the São Paulo team will not have an easy life, as they lost by two goals in the first match.

Because of this, the future of Victor Pereira in charge of the Parque São Jorge team can be defined according to the results of these matches. Bro Borges also highlighted that if the departure of the Portuguese coach is confirmed, the first option of the board should be Jorge Jesuswho is currently running the Fenerbahcegives Turkey.

The commentator also pointed out that JJ interested in returning to Brazilian football. “Next year Jorge Jesus has to be the first name on the Corinthians list. Jorge Jesus is crazy about going back to Brazil. It’s information, not guesswork. Jorge Jesus, today, no longer has this thought that Flamengo is the only love”.

O Corinthians comes from three wins, one draw and one defeat, in the last five matches played. That is, of the 15 points played, the team won 10 points and maintains an advantage for the first place outside the G-4 of three points. Faced with this, the team cannot lose points to stay ‘live‘ in the competition.