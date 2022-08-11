“It’s moment information, bothered…”; Palmeiras de Abel sees Vítor Pereira ‘wither away’ at Corinthians and medallion asks for termination

palm trees

Crisis in the archrival happens after elimination in Libertadores and on the eve of derby for the Brazilian Championship at Neo Química Arena

Photo: Editing by Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians and Cesar Greco/Palmeiras – Abel sees Vítor Pereira face crisis at Corinthians on the eve of the derby
O palm trees lives the expectation of the decisive match, soon, at 21:30 (Brasilia time), against Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in Belo Horizonte, Abel Ferreira’s team defends its unbeaten record at Allianz Parque to continue in the fight for the fourth continental championship.

In addition to Libertadores, Alviverde is also focusing on the Brazilian Championship in which it is the isolated leader with 45 points, six ahead of Corinthians. And speaking of arch-rivals, Abel sees Vítor Pereira’s team facing their most turbulent moment of the season. Last Tuesday (9), fell in Libertadores with two defeats to Flamengo.

To make matters worse, Vítor Pereira has been facing relationship problems with some players in the squad. Names like Willian and Fagner showed discomfort with the Portuguese coach, informed the colleague Pedro Ivo Almeidaof the channels ESPN. This Wednesday (10), the information is that Willian will terminate his contract and return to Europe.

“It bothered people like Willian, it bothered people like Fágner. There’s a discomfort with the coach. There’s an inconvenience from the leaders of the squad, especially in a press conference (with Vítor Pereira). It’s the information at the moment, before the elimination, before the ball rolls”, said Almeida. According to colleague André Hernan, weighed the family issue, as the attacking midfielder was recently attacked by Corinthians fans on social networks. Their likely destination should be Premier League’s Fulham.

The rival’s relationship problems can “turbine” the good moment of Palmeiras de Abel, who, curiously, face Vítor Pereira’s team next weekend for the Brazilian Championship.

In the best case scenario, Palmeiras, beating Galo soon and the rival at Neo Química Arena, could be three games away from the Libertadores tetra and open nine points for Corinthians in the Brasileirão.

