IZA leaves her blouse button open and provokes without wearing lingerie underneath: “Pink outfit”

Natural beauty that speaks, right?! IZA left her Instagram followers drooling this Wednesday (10) by posting clicks of her look of the day, which was a huge success on social media. The singer took care of the bold selfies and left the fans in love!

The singer bet on a production that was very “Barbiezinha” and went out of her way with a pink look that further highlighted the good shape of the muse in the singer. On the occasion, IZA made bold clicks in front of the mirror and showed off her natural beauty with several emojis in the caption to match the tone of her outfit.

“For the love of God, without conditions for the beauty of this woman”, extolled a follower in the comments of the publication. “IZA is so perfect that she doesn’t even feel cold”, joked another internet user. “She’s too angry with this look”, fired another internet user, praising the muse.

IZA opens up about episodes of racism she experienced as a teenager

Recently, in an interview with Vogue magazine, the singer IZA opened up about several episodes of racism she experienced when she was still a teenager. The Brazilian pop muse commented on the traumatic experience and how it affected her psychologically.

“When you’re the only black kid in a school, you inevitably think there’s something wrong with you when you compare yourself to your friends,” IZA said. “After I became famous, I revisited insecurities, the ways I compared myself and thought that nothing I did was good enough… All of this is the result of racism”, she said.

“Unfortunately, in Brazil, from the moment you are a successful and famous black person, you do not stop suffering racism, but people start to look at you differently, which is unfortunate. We all deserve respect”, reflected IZA.

