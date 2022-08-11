Jason Momoa Reveals He Doesn’t Like Conan Remake: ‘Lot of Shit’

The actor Jason Momoa made a confession about his version of Conan the Barbarian (2011), remake inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 film and Robert E. Howard’s books. The Aquaman star revealed that he loved the entire filming process, but felt that the experience was completely spoiled in the post-production of the feature.

In an interview with British magazine GQ, Jason Momoa addressed the fact that, in some of his productions, things go wrong after the moment the camera stops filming and he no longer has a voice or opinion on the processes. To exemplify, quoted his version of Conanwhat is it target of specialized criticism and suffered in comparisons with the first film version of the warrior’s story.

“I was part of a lot of things that really don’t work, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” he confessed to the report. “Conan [o Bárbaro] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve had, but it’s taken over. [por outras pessoas] and turned into a big pile of shit.”

The actor didn’t go into detail about the experience, but it’s no surprise that Jason feels that way – on Rotten Tomatoes, the Conan remake has achieved only 25% approval.

With a collection of career characters that resemble the barbarian Conan, such as Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones (2011-2019) or even DC’s own superhero Aquaman (2018), Jason Momoa also revealed that hopes to play characters that reflect a different ideal of masculinity from now on.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m I’m just this guy who plays [personagens machistas]”, he stated. “But I want to get emotional, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing right now are eccentric.”

In 2023, Jason Momoa debuts in the tenth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, playing a villain whose toenails are painted purple and pink, with a lavender car to match. For the actor, this is already a great differentiator from the other characters he played previously in his career. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life,” he explained.