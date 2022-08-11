Jason Momoa vents and detonates his own remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic: ‘A mountain of poop’ – Monet

+



Actor Jason Momoa in a scene from Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Photo: Reproduction)

Actor Jason Momoa made an emphatic outburst and detonated his remake of the classic ‘Conan the Barbarian’ (1982), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Directed by Marcus Nispel, ‘Conan’ with Momoa hit theaters in 2011 and was a critical and box office failure.

The star of ‘Aquaman’ (2018) exposed his discomfort with the production in an interview with the international press reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the barbarian Conan (Photo: Reproduction)

“I’ve been involved in a lot of things that were rubbish, movies that are completely beyond your control,” said the 43-year-old artist. “’Conan’ was one of them. It was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had, but they took him and turned him into a mountain of poo.”

The ‘Conan the Barbarian’ with Momoa also had in its cast the actresses Rachel Nichols and Rose McGowan and the actors Stephen Lang and Ron Perlman. Like Schwarzenegger’s features, the film was also inspired by the books by writer Robert E. Howard.

Jason Momoa plays the superhero Aquaman in theaters (Photo: Disclosure)

At the time of the book’s release, Momoa had just finished acting in the first season of the series ‘Game of Thrones’. Then he acted in ‘Justice League’ (2017) and ‘Aquaman’. The sequel ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ is scheduled for release in March 2023.

Watch the trailers for the two versions of ‘Conan the Barbarian’, the original with Schwarzenegger and the remake with Momoa, below: