Juliana Paes’s tiny bikini disappears in the photo and wet butt steals the scene: “Special”

Pantanal is different! Juliana Paes is enjoying a devastating trip to Chapada dos Veadeiros and did not fail to impress netizens with a sequence of clicks published this Wednesday (10), which was a huge success on the muse’s social networks.

“This place doesn’t fit in subtitles… only love and good feelings around here! @lealfortes @femacedocastro thank you for such a special experience!”, said the actress, who appeared wearing a white bikini that further exalted her defined shape at age 43.

“This place is beautiful, but the real landscape is you”, reacted a follower in the comments. “It’s almost a mermaid lost in this incredible place”, shot another internet user, drooling over the actress. “This trip must have a lot of story to tell, for sure”, joked another fan of the muse.

Juliana Paes fires employee with depression and controversy comes to light

What a joke, people! Recently, actress Juliana Paes saw her name involved in a huge controversy after Adriana das Graças decided to make serious accusations against the actress. Juliana’s former employee claimed that she would have been fired even though she suffered from depression, which led to several criticisms for the muse of the small screen.

“Actress Juliana Paes’ press office communicates that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graças does not. Last July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and family were always careful and respectful with the personal issues that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract ”, she reported.

“Juliana kept Adriana working for years on treatment for the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical and financial help. The dismissal took place for other reasons and was made within the law, guaranteeing all rights to the former employee. In addition, Juliana will not comment again on the case”, says the note published by the actress’s advice.

