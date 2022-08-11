Jurists fear Bolsonaro’s coup after ‘attacks’ on the Constitution and minorities







Act for Democracy at the USP Law School Photo: LECO VIANA/THENEWS2 / Estadão

Jurists, bankers, businessmen, trade unions and civil society in general, who gathered at the USP Law School on Thursday morning, 11, fear a coup led by President Jair Bolsonaro. The reason is the constant attacks on democracy and minorities.

The groups organize an act in defense of the 1988 Constitution, similar to the historic movement of 1977, against the Military Regime, in which a letter for democracy addressed to Brazilians will be read.

“This act only exists because freedoms are threatened, and this is unacceptable. A government that attacks freedoms every day needs to have an adequate response, to say that we will never give up what we have achieved with redemocratization”, highlights the professor. and candidate for the government of São Paulo by the PT, Fernando Haddad, in an interview with Earth.

At the opening table of the solemn act are Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Jr., dean of USP; Celso Campilongo, director of the USP Law School; Ana Elisa Bechara. associate professor at the USP Law School; and Maria Arruda, director of the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at USP. Armínio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank, also participates in the event.

According to the judge Alfredo Attié Jr., president of the Academia Paulista de Direito and holder of the San Tiago Dantas Chair, the regime that Bolsonaro represents has been unconstitutional since the beginning, in 2018. The researcher and PhD in Philosophy from USP cites the resistance of the president to comply with the Constitution, implement public policies required by the country’s Constitution, in addition to fulfilling duties and respecting rights.

“He constantly offends the Brazilian population, especially those who are minorities – women, LGBTs, blacks, indigenous people, the periphery. This is already a serious threat to our democratic system, especially this open campaign that he has been carrying out, including the of ambassadors to say things that are untrue. It is extremely serious,” he added.





Opening table of the act in defense of democracy, at the USP Law School, this Thursday, 11 Photo: Karen Lemos / Editora Terra

The jurist refers to the meeting called by the president with diplomats from other countries to disqualify, without presenting evidence, the Brazilian electoral system. After the meeting, intellectuals and members of the justice system gathered to sign a letter in defense of the electoral system. The movement, which started with 3,000 signatures, now has around 900,000.

Presidential candidates and candidates for the October elections signed the letter, except for President Jair Bolsonaro. The Chief Executive has even mocked the initiative when he was invited to become a signatory to the document.

“This refusal is very serious, because the letter has nothing to do with party politics. The letter is a respect for what the Constitution says, and the president, when he takes office, promises to comply with the Constitution. His refusal is a very serious thing. We hope that the elections point out a new path for Brazil, above all that the people wake up, in the sense that democracy does not depend on who is in power; it depends on complying with the laws”, reinforces Attié Jr.

Manifest of 107 entities

Before reading the letter for democracy, a manifesto subscribed by 107 entities was read in the Salão Nobre of USP, in which a free and peaceful electoral process is requested, without fake news or intimidation. The university’s dean, Carlos Carlotti Jr., recalled what the community suffered in the past, during the Military Regime.

“We at USP lost precious lives during the period of exception. The scars are still visible, lives that were snuffed out by the repression of free thought. We lost 47 people who were part of our community. We have not forgotten and will not forget”, the professor read.

Economist Armínio Fraga defended the preservation of democracy in favor of the country’s economic prosperity. The former president of the Central Bank participates, this Thursday, in the act of reading the letter for democracy, signed by about 900,000 people, after President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system.

“Sometimes we forget, and I speak as an economist, that the most prosperous societies on the planet, those where freedom, solidarity and prosperity reign, are all democracies”, he defended.

*Updated article.