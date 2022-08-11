Justice determines new arrest of goalkeeper Bruno

Goalkeeper Bruno may be close to returning to prison after court ruling. Convicted of the death of model Eliza Samudio, mother of his son, the goalkeeper has been in a semi-open regime since July 2019. This time, however, the reason is delayed pension.

The arrest warrant for goalkeeper Bruno came from the 1st Family, Childhood, Youth and Elderly Court of Cabo Frio. Currently, the former Flamengo player owes about R$ 90.7 thousand in pension.

The arrest request was made in May by Eliza’s mother, Sônia Moura, in the Mato Grosso do Sul court. She is the grandmother who has custody of Bruno Samudio, 12 years old. The request for execution of the sentence was granted on the 4th and delays have been occurring since January 2020.

In his defense, Bruno stated that he “does not seek to evade his payment obligations” and would have proposed a settlement. Thus, he proposed to pay R$ 30 thousand in cash and the rest in 12 installments. The goalkeeper’s lawyers even asked for habeas corpus, which was denied at the end of July.

For having made a proposal for an agreement, the defense of goalkeeper Bruno claimed exaggeration and illegality in the penalty. However, judge Márcia Ferreira denied the request for relaxation, as the agreement was not accepted by Sônia. In this sense, the head judge of the district, Luciana de Mello, ordered the arrest warrant to be issued and the sentence executed.

Thus, goalkeeper Bruno should return to prison in the next few days, after more than 3 years since his release. He currently owns an açaí store in the city of São Pedro da Aldeia. In addition, he returned to play professionally last month, defending Atlético Carioca from the fourth division of the Campeonato Carioca.

