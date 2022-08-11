Justice grants house arrest to Bolsonarista who killed PT

Police officer Jorge Jos da Rocha Guaranho accused of killing PT member Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguau (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The Justice of Paraná granted this Wednesday (10/8) house arrest, being monitored by an electronic anklet, for criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho. He shot and killed the treasurer of the Workers’ Party Marcelo Arruda. The man was released from the Ministro Costa Cavalcanti hospital, in Foz do Iguau (PR), and would be transferred to the Pinhais Medical-Penal Complex, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. However, as the unit argued that it does not have the structure to receive Jorge Guaranho, judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, from the 3rd Criminal Court of the city of Paraná, decided to monitor house arrest.

The policeman’s defense argued that he needs help to perform routine activities, which would make it difficult for him to be received by the penal hospital unit.

Marcelo’s son, Leonardo Miranda de Arruda, expressed his disappointment with the government and the Justice Department, through a note.

“The government is not prepared to receive a ‘prisoner’ in a Penitentiary Medical Clinic for not being able to offer enough structure. of parents with their child, ‘recovering’,” he said.