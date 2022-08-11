Justice grants house arrest to bolsonarista who killed PT

Justice converted, this Wednesday (10/8), the arrest of criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho from preventive to home. Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is accused of shooting PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda.

The decision was taken by Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, after the Pinhais Medical-Criminal Complex, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, claimed that it did not have enough structure to receive the Bolsonarista.

“In this case, without disregarding the evidence of the existence of the crime and sufficient evidence of authorship, and even the seriousness of the alleged crime for which the applicant is being prosecuted (which was well evidenced by the decision of this court, in mov. 23.1), attention should be paid to the peculiar situation of the accused, who demands special medical care, given that the local prisons and the Criminal Medical Complex (in the metropolitan region of Curitiba/PR) are not able to offer him the necessary precautions necessary for his convalescence”, wrote Germano.

Guaranho’s defense argued to the Justice that he cannot perform basic activities without the help of other people. Therefore, according to the policeman’s lawyer, the place would not have the necessary structure to receive him.

As a federal penal agent, Guaranho would occupy a cell isolated from the other detainees.

The investigated would be taken to the Medical-Penal Complex, in Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, this Wednesday (10/8).

In the decision, the magistrate determined that Guaranho must wear an electronic anklet while under house arrest.

See the full decision:

the case

The municipal guard of Foz do Iguaçu Marcelo Arruda, candidate for deputy mayor for the PT in the last elections, was shot dead during his 50th birthday party, on the night of 9 July. The party had the PT as its theme and made several references to former president and pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The event continued normally when, around 11 pm, Jorge Guaranho, who declared himself a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), went to the place and discussed with the participants. He was carrying his wife and daughter, a baby in his arms, in the car.

In July, the Paraná Public Ministry denounced Guaranho for the murder of Marcelo Arruda. One of the aggravating factors pointed out by the prosecutors was the “futile reason” for the murder, “the quarrel having been triggered by partisan political preference”. Another qualification pointed out by the complainants was the possibility of the action “resulting in common or collective danger.

After the first fight, in which he had earth thrown at his vehicle, Guaranho left, but stating that he would return. Minutes later, he returned alone and armed and shot Marcelo, who retaliated and shot the policeman.