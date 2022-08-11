Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes case: why businessman can’t see his son? See reason!

Karina Bacchi did not like to see the video message that Amaury Nunes recorded for her son, Enrico, 5 years old, and rebutted the message from her ex-husband, citing that the Justice had decided, without clarifying whether the decision was about the impediment of the businessman in see the boy. “Legal proceedings have already taken place and this is already decided and there is a reason to be”, she said.

Amaury returned to social networks to clarify insinuations made by Karina and made an appeal to her to release Enrico to spend Father’s Day with him. Not seeing his son since April, the former player also thanked him for the support he is receiving from friends and followers.

Although Karina announced on her YouTube channel in December 2019 that she would start the process of acknowledging Amaury’s paternity, it did not go ahead, due to the slow pace of justice and the pandemic. The information is from friends close to Amaury at “Na Telinha”.

According to the publication, so far, Amaury has not registered Enrico as a father, although he has an affective relationship and has behaved as such towards the boy since he met him when he was only 20 days old.

Amaury Nunes tries to agree to visit Enrico

Amaury Nunes even filed a lawsuit asking for Enrico’s right to visit after the separation, but withdrew due to the delay in court and tries, in a friendly way, to convince Karina Bacchi to allow father and son contact and to have the right to visitation. . He can’t get in touch with the little one even by phone or messaging apps.

Enrico is the result of an independent production of the presenter, through artificial insemination of an anonymous donor from the United States. Karina and Amaury announced their separation in May.

“Amaury has always been a big daddy for Enrico, everyone saw that, both his family, her family, friends, employees… He is missing this daily contact with his son”, said a source.