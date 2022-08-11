“Kleiton” is the best, says Cory Barlog

Cory Barlog, producer and advisor for God of War Ragnarok, surrendered to a Brazilian toy inspired by the Kratos franchise. “Kleiton, the Good of War”, meme made by the page King and Nerd that went viral when they edited the box of the “Warrior with Shield” doll, was cited as the developer’s “favorite”.

Barlog interacted with a post on Twitter, where several versions of God of War were posted for internet users to choose their favorites. The director of the 2018 game wasted no time, he shared the post and put the image of Kleiton on his social networks. Look:

always and forever this one https://t.co/8zCyYBSCmF pic.twitter.com/FFSev85gdO — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 10, 2022

Pyo: Which God of War cover is your favorite? Cory Barlog: Always and forever this.

For those who don’t know, the original box is this one:

