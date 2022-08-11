“Kleiton” is the best, says Cory Barlog

Raju Singh 10 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on “Kleiton” is the best, says Cory Barlog 0 Views

Cory Barlog, producer and advisor for God of War Ragnarok, surrendered to a Brazilian toy inspired by the Kratos franchise. “Kleiton, the Good of War”, meme made by the page King and Nerd that went viral when they edited the box of the “Warrior with Shield” doll, was cited as the developer’s “favorite”.

Barlog interacted with a post on Twitter, where several versions of God of War were posted for internet users to choose their favorites. The director of the 2018 game wasted no time, he shared the post and put the image of Kleiton on his social networks. Look:

Pyo: Which God of War cover is your favorite?

Cory Barlog: Always and forever this.

For those who don’t know, the original box is this one:

Shield Warrior - War Good
“Kleiton the Good of War” is actually the “Warrior with a Shield”. (Source: Amino Apps)

God of War Ragnarok has a special pre-order price

“Kleiton, the Good of War” may even be the result of a montage, but the real discount is offered on God of War Ragnarok on pre-order. To help you choose the best place to secure your physical media, MyPS prepared a special guide. Check it out below:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Microsoft suggests that Sony pays for games not to go to Pass

In a document sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), Microsoft’s lawyers are …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved