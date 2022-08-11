know 5 benefits and include fruit in your diet

Known for being a healthy and affordable snack, bananas are a staple in many people’s diets. In addition to being tasty and easy to consume, the fruit is rich in numerous nutrients and vitamins, and its consumption can help from mental health to the heart.

For the banana lover to justify the presence of the fruit in the daily diet, the nutritionist Mariana Melendez Araújo, PhD student from the University of Brasília (UnB), lists benefits proven by scientific studies:

“Banana helps prevent cardiovascular diseases, in addition to helping with cholesterol management, intestinal health and blood glucose control. Because it is rich in fiber, it also helps with hunger.giving satiety for a longer time to the individual”, explains the nutritionist.

Although the fruit is very common and full of benefits, it is important to remember that all food should be consumed in moderation: the tip is not to exceed three units daily. In addition to this amount, bananas can cause constipation, gas, headache, tooth problems, nerve damage, and inflammation in the body.

Fruit is also high in calories, and for those who are trying to lose weight, it is important to pay attention to the amount ingested.

Check out the 5 health benefits of bananas

1. Versatility and Accessibility: Banana is a cheap fruit and exists in almost every region of the world. In addition, it is easy to carry as a snack and can be used in various preparations, replacing sugar and adding flavor to food.

2. Fiber source: the fruit helps maintain intestinal health and prevent fat from accumulating in the blood. Because of fiber, banana consumption helps control cholesterol and glucose and helps prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the feeling of satiety caused by the fruit can contribute to weight loss.

3. Prevention of cramps: bananas are rich in potassium, a substance related toblood pressure control and cramp prevention.

4. Helps mental health: The fruit is a source of serotonin, which acts as a natural mood stabilizer. Therefore, it acts as a kind of antidepressant and aids sleep, helping the body to relax.

5. Fight against free radicals: Banana is known to be rich in flavonoids. The nutrient helps in the fight against free radicals, that is, it helps in the conservation of cells. Two other possible benefits of the substance are to slow the development of tumors and control harmful bacteria in the intestine.

Here are diets for healthy eating:

Food containing magnesium and potassium Dash Diet – The acronym means, in Portuguese, Methods to Combat Hypertension and focuses not only on reducing the amount of sodium ingested, but on foods rich in protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The diet is 20 years old and is recognized by several scientific publications for its effectiveness in reducing blood pressure and controlling weight.iStock mediterranean_diet Mediterranean Diet – Based on fresh foods, chosen according to the season, and natural, it is interesting for allowing moderate consumption of wine, milk and cheese. The menu is traditional in Italy, Greece and Spain, uses a lot of fish and olive oil, and, since 2010, it has been considered an intangible heritage of humanity. In addition to helping you lose weight, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Advertising from the Metrópoles partner dose-juice-ocnsb17U6FE-unsplash Flexitarian Diet – It suggests a reduction of up to 70% in meat consumption, replacing animal protein with vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and cereals. With the regimen, the body would be better nourished and function better. It is recommended to start by switching from red meat to chicken or fish and looking for a nutritionist to monitor the need for vitamin B12 supplementation, found in foods of animal origin.Dose Juice/Unsplash Buddha bowl dish with chicken fillet, brown rice, pepper, tomato, broccoli, onion, chickpea, fresh lettuce salad, cashew and walnuts. Healthy balanced eating. Top view. white background MIND Diet – Inspired by the Mediterranean and Dash diets, MIND is made specifically to optimize brain health by cutting out any foods that could affect the brain and focusing on nuts, leafy vegetables and some fruits. A study by the US National Institute on Aging found that patients who followed the diet lowered their risk of Alzheimer’s by 35% to 53%, according to the discipline to follow recommendations.iStock Ingredients for a healthy breakfast TLC diet – Created by the National Institute of Health of the United States, it intends to cut cholesterol to improve the diet of patients. Vegetables, fruits, whole-grain breads, cereals, whole-grain pasta and lean meats are allowed. There are variations according to each goal, such as improving cholesterol and losing weight. david-b-townsend-fV3zTanbO80-unsplash Nordic Diet – As the name suggests, the diet is based on the cuisine of Nordic countries and focuses heavily on fish (salmon, herring and mackerel), vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, nuts and vegetables, as well as canola oil in place of olive oil. . According to the WHO, the regimen reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.David B Townsend/Unsplash stir fried vegetables volumetric diet – Created by nutritionist Barbara Rolls, the idea is to reduce the amount of calories in meals, while maintaining the volume of food ingested. Whole foods, fruits and vegetables that provide satiety are used and foods are divided by energy density hello-mishchenko-VRB1LJoTZ6w-unsplash Weight Watchers – The program has existed for over 50 years and establishes a number of points for each type of food and a maximum daily goal for each person, who can create their own menu within the guidelines. In addition, there is an incentive for physical activities and meetings between participants to exchange experiencesHello Mishchenko/Unsplash rui-silvestre-D3lKRy7A_FY-unsplash Mayo Clinic Diet – Published in 2017 by doctors at the Mayo Clinic, one of the most recognized hospitals in the United States, the program is divided into two parts: lose and live. In the first stage, 15 habits are reviewed to ensure that the patient does not give up and fruits and vegetables are released. Then you learn how many calories to eat and where to find them. No food group is eliminated and everything works in balance.Rui Silvestre/Unsplash sharon-chen-L1ZhjK-R6uc-unsplash Asian Diet – The continent is huge, but there are common traits in the cuisine of the entire region. A Boston NGO defined a food pyramid based on Eastern customs: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains, as well as soy, fish and seafood are widely used, while dairy, eggs and other oils can be consumed in lower frequency. The diet also calls for at least six glasses of water or tea a day, and sake, wine and beer can be enjoyed in moderation. Sharon Chen/Unsplash 0

Options on the menu

For a healthy diet, the nutritionist warns that the individual must have a variety of options in the diet, and the amount of nutrients consumed makes a difference to health. Moderation, including eating bananas, is important to reap the benefits.

“There are several other fruits that guarantee other essential components to the body. It is important to be clear: there is no hero food, that is, something specific that will solve all problems”, says Mariana.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.