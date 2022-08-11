Korean scientists create tattoo capable of monitoring health

Scientists from the Korea Institute of Advanced Science and Technology (KAIST) have created a tattoo to monitor health and that could revolutionize medicine. The idea is that the electronic ink serves to monitor vital signs and, in this way, can draw attention to possible problems with health. Keep reading to better understand this news!

Read more: Will it be possible to use 5G on your 4G cell phone?

Tattoo that monitors health created by Korean researchers

The ink is made up of gallium particles, a soft, silvery type of metal that is commonly used in semiconductors and thermometers. The carbon nanotubes are coated with platinum and help conduct electricity while also preventing the product from disintegrating or being absorbed.

Park, one of the researchers responsible for creating the novelty, explains that when the tattoo is placed on the skin, it does not come off because of this coating. In addition, it has the advantage of being non-invasive and the process of placing it is not painful as with conventional tattoos.

For now, the tattoo that monitors vital signs needs to be connected to an electrocardiogram device to send the record of data such as heart rate, blood glucose (blood glucose) and lactic acid levels. However, the researchers intend to dispense with these biosensors in the near future.

Another tattoo model that monitors health has already been created in the USA

Researchers at the University of Texas, in the United States, have also created an experiment in which a prototype electronic tattoo was used in order to monitor signals on the wrist for a few hours. The idea of ​​the tattoo is to monitor information such as blood pressure, for example. The findings were published as a scientific paper in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

electronic tattoos

These electronic tattoos are apparently going to be very useful in the future. They are used as an elastic and sticky material, but comfortable to wear for long periods and, as they do not slide on the skin, they can be used even by children, without the worry of them removing the material and swallowing.