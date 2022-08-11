Latvia declares Russia ‘State sponsor of terrorism’ – News









Latvia’s parliament on Thursday declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” and called its actions in Ukraine “a genocide” against the Ukrainian people.

In the declaration, published on its official website, the Latvian Parliament also asks other countries to adopt the same measure.

The deputies said they consider “terrorism” and “selective genocide” to be “violence by Russia committed against civilians to achieve political goals.”











According to lawmakers, Russia uses internationally banned munitions to “spread fear and kill civilians”.

“Russia uses suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to demoralize the people and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as paralyze the functioning of the state to occupy Ukraine,” the statement added.











Parliament asked the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Latvian MEPs claimed that the Russian invasion took place “with the support and involvement of the Belarusian regime”. They called on the international community to adopt against Belarus the same sanctions announced against Russia.

