Leaked photo reveals Kingpin’s giant look in Echo

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was one of the highlights of the Daredevil series on Netflix. No wonder, Marvel Studios decided to bring the actor back, as it was with Charlie Cox. His return took place in the series of Archer hawkbut there’s a lot more to come!

READ TOO!

His next appearance will take place next year, with the series of echo. And that’s precisely the focus of this new leak directly from the series’ sets. Whose photo by the Atlanta Filming paparazzi reveals the villain’s look and his classic white suit.

Check out:

It is possible to see that the actor’s suit has a kind of padding. Allowing the villain to have a little more of the villain’s exaggerated physique. Did you like the look? While nothing shocking, he’s one of the most famous comic book villains in his definitive form.

Impossible not to get excited! While we wait for more information, keep an eye out here on Marvel’s legacy.

Below, you can check out our YouTube channel, our Podcast and the latest news about the series!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Echo episodes with Daredevil and Kingpin revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe develops another new series for Disney+: echospin-off of Archer hawkaccompanying the character Maya Lopez.

Introduced in the 2021 series, actress Alaqua Cox returns to play the character once again, in a series that will also feature the participation of demolisher (Charlie Cox) and the King of crime (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Yes, after Daredevil returned in Spider-Man: No Return Homeand the Kingpin in Hawkeye’s own series, the two characters must now share the same screen in the Echo series.

Previously there were rumors pointing out that Daredevil would only appear in one episode of the series, but now the The Weekly Planet brought new information about both the hero’s participation and the King of Crime.

According to the source, Daredevil will appear in three episodes of the series, while the Kingpin will appear in four episodes, wearing an eyepatch and trying to run for mayor of New York.

Daredevil will be looking for Jessica Jones, reinforcing old information that the detective will indeed be in the Echo series. What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

echo (in the original, Echo) is a Marvel Studios original series exclusively for Disney+! Maya Lopez, played by the actress alaqua cox, made his MCU debut in the Hawkeye series. She will be the first deaf protagonist of any project of the studio, as well as the first Native American superheroine!

In addition to Alaqua, we should have around Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (King of crime)! So far, the production has the directors Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzieas well as the screenwriter Marion Dayre!

Read ALL ABOUT ECO!