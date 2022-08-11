Leaks the name of the visit that the journalist prohibited from receiving

The unexpected death of Jô Soares left the whole of Brazil in shock. The journalist’s ex-wife, Flávia Soares exposed an unusual request made by the presenter.

According to journalist Juca Kfouri, Flávia revealed to him, during Jô’s wake, that when he was in the hospital, the doctor asked if there were any visitors he would not like to receive.

“Only Bolsonaro”, presenter Jô Soares would have replied, with a smile on his face.

Former producer of Jô Soares denies rumors about the presenter’s cause of death: “She asked to reinforce”

Former producer of Jô Soares, Anne Porlan revealed that the presenter and comedian did not die of Covid-19. The information was released during SP1 on Friday afternoon (5).

Reporter Thais Luquesi stated that she talked to Anne. “She asked to reinforce information that Jô died naturally. He had no problem with Covid-19. She asked for this to be reinforced, because some people got suspicious and she said no. He was very careful and had been suffering from recurrent urinary problems,” said the journalist.