In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will set up a fake kidnapping with the intention of stealing money from Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) and win the love of Lara (Mariana Ximenes). For this, the villain will order the bandits to take the young woman and her to a place far from everyone else.

In captivity, Flora will play strong and tell Lara that she will defend her from the bandits. The girl will then believe in the viper. At a given moment, the evil one will be in another room and will pretend that the bad guys are beating her just so that the daughter thinks that the mother is suffering for her.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

Flora will ask Silveirinha to hit her in the face so that she can show Lara that she was beaten by the bandits just to defend her. On the other side of the room, Maria Ximenes’ character will scream desperately: “Help, let her go, someone talk to me!!”, she will scream, devastated.

See also: Elias discovers a frightening connection between Donatela and Rosana, reads a letter left by her, a detail that makes him change his mind: “Only she knew that”

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.