Letter for Democracy is read in an act at USP; accompany

Sao Paulo – The Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law is read this Thursday morning (8/11) at the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP), in the capital of São Paulo. Intellectuals, economists, businessmen and trade unionists defend democracy and elections on the spot.

Earlier, José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice, read a manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice” in the college’s main hall. Organized by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), the document had the support of 107 entities.

The document began to receive support on July 26 and has 925,000 signatures. Among the signatories are politicians, unions, businessmen, teachers, artists and other citizens.

The initiative by jurists arose after several attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro on the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines.

“We need to defend the democracy we know and improve its mechanisms. You only miss something and someone who has already lost something and someone. We don’t want to miss our democracy. And that’s why we can’t even flirt with his absence”, said Patrícia Vanzolini, president of OAB-SP.

The event was opened by Professor Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior, dean of USP, who highlighted the losses suffered by the university during the period of repression.

“We, at USP, lost precious lives during a period of exception, the scars are still visible, lives that were taken by repression or free thought. In this period, we lost 47 people who were part of our community, we have not forgotten and we will not forget. Those who reject and attack democracy do not protect knowledge, science, thought and do not love the university”.

“We cannot admit that a president of the Republic does not respect the Constitution he swore to respect”, said Miguel Torres, president of Força Sindical. “It is not a symbolic act, it is a concrete act in defense of democracy”, continued the trade unionist.

Lawyer José Carlos Dias, who was Minister of Justice during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso administration, participated in the act.

While the demonstration took place in the Salão Nobre of the Faculty of Law, outside in Largo São Francisco protesters shouted and sang. One of the orders chanted was “Fora Bolsonaro”.

Among those present are Fernando Haddad, Márcio França, Joice Hasselmann, in addition to jurists, representatives of institutions that signed the letter and the signatories of the Letter to Brazilians of 1977, a document against the Military Dictatorship that called for a National Constituent Assembly.

Armínio Fraga, from IEPS, Oscar Vilhena Vieira, lawyer and member of the Arns Commission and the Manifesto Committee, Telma Aparecida, from CUT, and Maria Alice Setubal, from Fundação Tide Setubal, were some of those who also spoke at the event.

The reading of the letter is broadcast on screens installed in Largo São Francisco, located in front of the college, and on the institution’s YouTube channel.

At 11:30 am, the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law will be read again in a public event at Largo São Francisco, in downtown São Paulo. On August 11, 1977, in the same places, the act of reading the Letter to Brazilians also took place.

In São Paulo, demonstrations were also called in front of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), on Avenida Paulista, and in cities in the interior, such as Campinas, Ribeirão Preto and Santos.

In Brasília, at 3 pm, an act is scheduled in front of the National Congress. The manifesto must also be read at a university in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, there will be a demonstration in Candelária at 4pm.

This Wednesday (10/8), artists such as Fernanda Montenegro, Marisa Monte, Anitta, Juliette, Seu Jorge, Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura and Gal Costa released a video reciting the letter.

