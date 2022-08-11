Locusts can identify cancer by smell; understand

According to a study conducted by scientists at Michigan State University (USA), locusts can identify cancer through their scent, and even distinguish between different lineages of cancer cells. The idea is to understand whether insect sensory neurons can allow early detection of the disease through the patient’s breathing.

It turns out that cancer cells work differently than healthy cells and create different chemical compounds as they work and grow. If these chemicals get into a patient’s lungs or airways, the compounds can be detected in the breath.

In the study, scientists attached electrodes to the locusts’ brains and recorded the insects’ responses to gas samples produced by healthy cells and cancer cells. They then used those signals to create chemical profiles of the different cells.

One of Contag’s research focuses was to understand why mouth cancer cells look different. Some of these metabolites were found to be volatile, meaning they could be airborne and sniffed out. Saha’s locust sensors provided the perfect platform to test this. The researchers then looked at how well the locusts could differentiate healthy cells from cancer cells using three different oral cancer cell lines.

Locusts can identify cancer by smell (Image: Rick van Houten/Unsplash)

The researchers believe this system could work with any cancer that introduces volatile metabolites into the breath. The next steps involve testing your detection system with human breathing.

In addition to locusts, researchers are also interested in bringing out the chemical sensing power of bees. The team has already achieved promising results using bee brains to detect volatile lung cancer biomarkers.

Source: Phys.org via BioRxiv