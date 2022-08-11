Luan says he was 100% and says he doesn’t understand why he wasn’t playing for Corinthians

This Wednesday, Luan was officially presented as a new Santos player. Linked to Timão, the athlete spoke about his visit to Parque São Jorge. The player revealed that the pandemic hindered his adaptation at Corinthians and said that he lost space with the changes of coaches at the alvinegro club.

“I had been playing with Tiago Nunes. I scored. The pandemic came. When we came back, we didn’t keep the same pace, we didn’t do well as a team, and so did I. With the change of coach, I didn’t play. Last year I asked to play, I came back scoring. I helped get to the Paulista semi. With the change of coach, I missed the opportunity”, said the former number 7 of Timão in an interview at the official presentation at Santos.

Luan was signed in early 2020. The player scored two goals on his debut, in a 2-1 victory against New York City, for the Florida Cup. However, throughout his career, the athlete lost ground. The former number 7 of Timão revealed that he did not understand why he was not being used by Vítor Pereira this season.

“I was always ready to play. I had an injury that hindered me, but I was already training normally. That was an option, I don’t know if it was the director’s or the coach’s. I was 100% prepared. I didn’t understand why I wasn’t playing. But that passed”, said Luan.

And throughout his career at the Parque São Jorge club, the player played 80 matches and scored 11 goals. Luan’s last match for Timão was in February this year, in a 1-1 draw against Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto, still in the first phase of Paulistão. He is on loan at Santos until November 30 this year.

See more at: Luan, Ball Market and Borrowed Players.