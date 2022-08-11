Luiza, Maurílio’s ex-partner, says she received R$ 2,500 per month and asks the businessman to account for contracts worth more than R$ 7 million | Goiás

The singer Luiza Martins, who is suing the businessman who managed her career, asks, in a new action, that he give an account of contracts that exceed more than R$ 7 million. In the document, she alleges that for about five years she received only R$ 2,500 per month, referring to a subsistence allowance. Luiza was partnered with Maurílio, who died in December 2021.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

O g1 asked for a position for the press office of the office Workshow Produções Artísticas, where the entrepreneur Wander Divino de Oliveira is also a partner, by messages sent at 4:48 pm this Wednesday (10), and awaits a response. Previously, they said they would not take a stand.

In another case, Luiza had already filed a lawsuit to formalize the cancellation of her contract with the company. In this action, she also asked that Workshow, as well as the manager, stop using images of her alone or with Maurílio, and that they do not present themselves as her managers – which was granted by the Court, even after the company appealed.

Luiza asks for the cancellation of the contract with a businessman and that the company does not use her image and information

After the company appeals, Justice maintains a decision that prohibits it from using Luiza’s image and information

The process where Luiza asks Workshow for accountability was distributed on June 21 of this year. On the 29th of the same month, Judge Éder Jorge received the initial petition and made a summons for the defendant to present the required accounts or contest the action.

The document states that, in 2017, after the formation of the duo Luiza and Maurílio, she signed an agency contract with the company and Wander Divino de Oliveira took care of the artists’ careers.

In the case file, the singer mentions that, when the contract between them was signed, it was agreed that she and Maurílio would each receive R$ 2,500 per month, to help with costs, while the duo did not make a profit. In addition to this amount, the company would also pay for clothing for shows.

2 of 3 Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, in Maranhão – Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza and Maurílio Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, in Maranhão – Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza and Maurílio

However, even after the success of the duo, Luiza stated, in the process, that she never received any amount beyond R$ 2,500 per month. The reason given by the businessman to her, according to the lawsuit, is that the duo was still not making a profit, since their income would have added up to more than R$ 7 million, while expenses and investments would have exceeded R$ 13 million, that is. , resulting in a loss of R$ 6 million.

The contract signed between the singers and the company also mentions that the entrepreneur should report to Luiza periodically every three months. However, in the lawsuit, Luiza claims that this never happened.

3 of 3 Luiza Martins — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luiza Martins — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Luiza asks in court that Wander present all the contracts signed by Luiza and Maurílio, as well as the company “Tô Bem”, created to facilitate the receipt of values ​​from the duo’s career. See some of the singer’s requests in action:

all documentation proving that the revenue from the duo’s contract would have exceeded R$ 7 million;

all documents proving that the expenses and investments of the duo’s contract have exceeded R$ 13 million;

In addition, the singer also asks that, if irregularities are confirmed to pass on to us, the request to determine the amount owed by the businessman be judged.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.