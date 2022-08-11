Manoel Soares corrects Pantanal actress for racist speech at the Meeting

support the 247

247 – During the program Encontro this Wednesday (10), presenter Manoel Soares corrected Marcela Fetter, who plays Érika in “Pantanal”, after a speech interpreted as racist.

When detailing the story of her character, Marcela said that she was the “black sheep of the family” and immediately the presenter replied: “Or white”.

In social networks, netizens applauded the attitude of Manoel Soares.

Actress Marcela Fetter, from “Pantanal”, was corrected live, during “Encontro”, by Manoel Soares. The artist defined her character as “the black sheep of the family” and Patrícia Poeta’s partner countered “or white”.pic.twitter.com/vMQr8mmWnI CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — PAN (@forumpandlr) August 10, 2022

