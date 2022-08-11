Manoel Soares corrects Pantanal actress for racist speech at the Meeting

In social networks, netizens applauded the attitude of Manoel Soares. edit
247 – During the program Encontro this Wednesday (10), presenter Manoel Soares corrected Marcela Fetter, who plays Érika in “Pantanal”, after a speech interpreted as racist.
When detailing the story of her character, Marcela said that she was the “black sheep of the family” and immediately the presenter replied: “Or white”.
