Marcos Mion says he keeps a message outside of Boninho

Marcos Mion participated in the program ‘Saia Justa’, from GNT, this Wednesday, 10th, and during the interview, the presenter confessed that he still keeps the negative message he received from Boninho about his going to TV Globo.

According to Mion, who currently runs ‘Caldeirão’, the director even encouraged him to sign a contract with another broadcaster, as he had other plans for the channel’s Saturday afternoons.

“Happiness is proportional to suffering. My journey to Globo was a journey that involved a lot of faith, a lot of resilience. I have a WhatsApp from Boninho saying to me: ‘Saturday is closed, touch your life, accept another proposal, because it won’t happen'”, he recalled.







Marcos mion talking about out of cute Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

The presenter did not accept Boninho’s denial and decided to appeal to his faith, so that the decision could be different and he would finally realize his dream.

“I said: ‘no, I won’t accept it’. I went to Our Lady, reinforced my promise. That wasn’t right. I was supposed to be there! I did my part”, he said.

At the end of last year, already hired by the broadcaster, Mion fulfilled his promise and made a pilgrimage of 110 km from Minas Gerais to the sanctuary of Nossa Senhora da Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo.

“I already have more than 20 years of career, thank God, very successful, but I don’t pretend to be used to saying that I’m living a dream”, he pointed out.

Check out Marcos Mion’s post paying promise: