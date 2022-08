‘Marighella’ is the big winner of the 21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix; see more awardees | Movie theater

“Marighella” is the grand winner of the 21st Grand Prix of Cinema. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday night (10), at Cidade das Artes Bibi Ferreira, in Rio de Janeiro.

Directed by Wagner Moura, the feature about the guerrilla won eight Grande Otelo Trophies. Among them, Best Fiction Feature Film, Best First Direction for a Feature Film and Best Actor (see full list below).

Dira Paes, Seu Jorge, Zezé Motta and Rodrigo Santoro are on the list of award-winning actors at the event. In total, 32 awards were given out.

The ceremony was led by Camila Pitanga and Silvero Pereira. The actor also released his voice on stage and performed the songs “Sujeito de Sorte”, “Maria Maria” and “Dias Melhores Virão”.

See the complete list of winners at the 21st Grand Prix of Cinema:

BEST FEATURE FICTION FILM

MARIGELLA, by Wagner Moura. Production: Bel Berlinck, Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Fernando Meirelles for O2 Filmes and Wagner Moura for Maria da Fé

BEST FILM – POPULAR JURY

" O Auto da Boa Mentira", by José Eduardo Belmonte. Production: Mônica Monteiro, Fátima Pereira and Luciana Pires by Cinegroup.

BETTER DIRECTION

DANIEL FILHO for "The Silence of the Rain".

BEST FIRST FEATURE DIRECTOR

WAGNER MOURA for "Marighella".

BEST ACTOR

YOUR JORGE as Marighella for "Marighella".

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

RODRIGO SANTORO as Luca in "7 Prisoners".

BEST ACTRESS

DIRA PAES as Rita in "Venice".

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ZEZÉ MOTTA as Francisca for "Doctor Gama".

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"NOMADLAND" – Nomadland (USA) / Documentary / Director: Chloe Zhao.

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

"EMA" – Ema (Chile) / Fiction / Direction: Pablo Larraín.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

" A ÚLTIMA FLORESTA", by Luiz Bolognesi. Production: Caio Gullane; Fabiano Gullane for Gullane, Laís Bodanzky and Luiz Bolognesi for Buriti Filmes.

BEST COMEDY FEATURE FILM

AFTER THE CRAZY IS ME, by Julia Rezende. Production: Mariza Leão by Atitude Produções e Empreendimentos.

HONORABLE MENTION – ANIMATION FEATURE FILM

"BOB SPIT – WE DON'T LIKE PEOPLE", by Cesar Cabral. Production: Cesar Cabral and Anália Tahara by Coala Produções Audiovisuais.

BEST CHILDREN'S FEATURE FILM

" TURMA DA MÔNICA – LESSONS", by Daniel Rezende. Production: Bianca Villar, Fernando Fraiha and Karen Castanho for Biônica Filmes, Marcio Fraccaroli for Paris Entretenimento and Daniel Rezende.

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

" YAÕKWA, IMAGE AND MEMORY", by Rita Carelli and Vincent Carelli.

BEST ANIMATION SHORT FILM

" INDIGENOUS MYTHS IN CROSSING", by Julia Vellutini and Wesley Rodrigues.

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM

" ATO", by Bárbara Paz.

BEST FICTION MOUNTING

KAREN HARLEY, EDT for "Pity".

BEST DOCUMENTARY ASSEMBLY

RICARDO FARIAS for "The Last Forest".

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

HENRIQUE DOS SANTOS AND ALY MURITIBA for "Private Desert".

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

FELIPE BRAGA AND WAGNER MOURA – adapted from the work "Marighella: The Guerrilla Who Burned the World", by Mario Magalhães – by Marighella.

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY DIRECTION

ADRIAN TEIJIDO, ABC, for "Marighella".

BETTER VISUAL EFFECT

PEDRO DE LIMA MARQUES for "Tales of Tomorrow".

BEST SOUND

GEORGE SALDANHA, ABC, ALESSANDRO LAROCA, EDUARDO VIRMOND LIMA AND RENAN DEODATO for "Marighella".

BEST ART DIRECTION

FREDERICO PINTO, ABC for "Marighella".

BEST MAKEUP

MARTÍN MACÍAS TRUJILLO for "Venice".

BEST COSTUME

VERONICA JULIAN for "Marighella".

BEST DOCUMENTARY BRAZILIAN SERIES, INDEPENDENTLY PRODUCTION – PAY/OTT TV

" TRANSAMAZÔNICA – A ROAD TO THE PAST" – SEASON 1 (HBO and HBO GO) General Direction: Jorge Bodanzky. Independent Brazilian Producer: Ocean Films.

BEST BRAZILIAN ANIMATION SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY/OTT TV

ANGELI THE KILLER – SEASON 2 (Canal Brasil). General Director: Cesar Cabral. Independent Brazilian Producer: Coala Produções Audiovisual.

BEST BRAZILIAN SERIES FICTION, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – OPEN TV

" UNDER PRESSURE – SEASON 4″ (Globo). General Direction: Andrucha Waddington. Independent Brazilian Producer: Conspiração.

BEST BRAZILIAN FICTION SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY TV/OTT

" DOM – SEASON 1″ (Amazon Prime Video) General Direction: Breno Silveira. Independent Brazilian Producer: Conspiração.

BEST SOUNDTRACK

ANDRÉ ABUJAMRA AND MÁRCIO NIGRO for “Bob Cuspe – We Don’t Like People”.

