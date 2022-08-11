The release of the long-awaited ‘miranha’ game for the PC is very close, arriving on the 12th, this Friday. And as usual, the Spanish channel ElAnalistaDeBits released a video that compares the versions of PC, PS4 and PS5 in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Check it out below:

In the first part of the video, the channel compares the resolutions between PS4 (at 1080p), PS5 in Ray Tracing Performance modes (1440p), Fidelity Mode (2160p with IGTI), PC at max (2160p).

Marvel's Spider-Man: see graphic comparison between PC, PS4 and PS5

It is also possible to look in more detail at the textures in all modes on PC, check it out:

Marvel's Spider-Man: see graphic comparison between PC, PS4 and PS5

The comparative video of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings a great comparison of reflections on consoles and PC:

Marvel's Spider-Man: see graphic comparison between PC, PS4 and PS5

