Mayor of BH announces end of mandatory use of mask in closed places – Gerais

Mayor of BH Fuad Noman at press conference in April (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

The use of masks indoors is no longer mandatory in Belo Horizonte as of this Thursday (11/8). Even so, protection is still recommended by the city in schools, in public and private health services, in public passenger transport and for immunosuppressed people.

The decision was announced on a social network this Wednesday (10/8) by Mayor Fuad Noman (PSD), who said that the COVID-19 indicators presented by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) point to a reduction in transmission in the city.

“I thank the people of Belo Horizonte for their cooperation in complying with the protocols adopted in these more than two years. I reinforce the need to maintain prevention measures and the importance of taking all doses of the vaccine against COVID-19”, said the mayor.

The use of masks in open environments was no longer mandatory in Minas Gerais since March, after a decree signed by the state government.

The use of masks indoors had already been authorized by PBH before. The obligation was resumed just under two months ago, in mid-June, due to the advance of COVID-19 transmission indicators in the capital.

The definition was valid until July 31, then it was extended to August 15, due to the increase in cases of respiratory diseases, the low vaccination coverage of children and the return of face-to-face classes in the second semester. The date was brought forward with today’s decision. The rules for the new release will be defined in a decree to be published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

At the end of last month, an SMS survey showed that more than 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in BH had not been vaccinated or had not completed the vaccination schedule.

“It is very important that the population contribute and keep vaccination up to date to avoid the most serious forms of the disease and, consequently, hospitalizations. The immunization points are open daily and are spread across the city’s nine regional offices to expand access for users,” said Health Secretary Cludia Navarro on the occasion.

COVID numbers in BH

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released by PBH, an incidence of 62.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was observed in the capital on 8/6. Two weeks earlier, on 7/24, the indicator was 176.5 cases. A week earlier, on 7/17, there were 277.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a number that has therefore been falling since then.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, Belo Horizonte has recorded 438,973 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 126,071 were reported in 2022. There were 8,075 deaths from the disease in the capital in the last three years, 785 of them this year.

According to the city hall, about 6 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been distributed in the capital until today. Vaccination coverage in the city, considering the total of 2,521,564 residents, is 95.5% with the 1st dose or single dose; 88.1% with the 2nd or the only one; 70.9% with the booster dose or the additional dose. Only 16.7% were vaccinated with the 2nd dose or the booster dose. These indicators vary according to age group: 62.4% of Belo Horizonte people aged 3 to 11 have the 2nd dose of the immunization against COVID-19. Of the entire population over 12 years old, only 33%.

In the last epidemiological week (a seven-day period used to gather and analyze data about a disease, such as COVID-19) that appears in the bulletin, about 10,000 tests were carried out in the city. The positivity rate was 10%. Three weeks earlier, about 27,000 tests were done, with 22% positivity. The proportion of hospitalizations between COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases in Belo Horizonte from 20% to 80%. There are no data on the number of beds.

